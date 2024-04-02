Celebrate Ronel Blanco's no-hitter with a new shirt
The Houston Astros defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 10-0 on Monday night behind the arm of Ronel Blanco - who threw the 17th no-hitter in franchise history.
It was just the eighth career Major League start for Blanco, who walked the first batter of the game before sitting down 26-straight Jays.
Now, we can celebrate it forever with a new t-shirt from BreakingT.
RONEL BLANCO: NO-HITTER by BreakingT ($32)
- Officially licensed by MLB Players, Inc.
- Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies
- Designed and printed in the USA
- Free returns and exchanges
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting, when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $32 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
Who is Ronel Blanco?
Ronel Blanco is a 30-year-old pitcher for the Houston Astros. He was signed by the team for $5,000 in 2016 when he was working at a car wash in the Dominican Republic.
Blanco was an infielder until he turned 18-years-old, then he switched to pitching. Fast forward twelve years and he's thrown the first no-hitter of the 2024 MLB season.
Blanco wouldn't even had made the roster if not for injuries to Justin Verlander and Jose Urquidy. He was told last week that he would be the fifth starter of the rotation.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.