CBS Sports predicts former 2017 World Series tormentor to join Astros

By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros could certainly use some power from left side of the batters' box, but the fanbase may not be ready to see Joc Pederson wearing Astros' orange. However, CBS Sports pegged Houston as a possible landing spot for the free agent outfielder.
After spending most of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pederson has spent the past two years in the Bay Area playing for the San Francisco Giants. During that time, Pederson hit .255/.351/.470 with 38 home runs and 121 RBI.
Pederson is rather limited defensively, however, so this may not be the best fit. The 31-year-old's bat would definitely play well in Minute Maid Park, but are Astros fans ready to forget how the outfielder tormented them during the 2017 World Series.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were the team that fell to the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series. Of course, that's the season that baseball fans throughout the sport remember as the year that Houston cheated to win a World Championship. We need not go down that road yet again.
But Pederson was on that 2017 Dodgers team and starred during the Fall Classic that year. Had the Dodgers won it all that year, Pederson would've taken home World Series MVP honors. Pederson was 6-for-18 with two doubles, three home runs, and six RBI during the seven-game series.
His three-run blast to right field in the top of the ninth with two outs during Game 4 of that series put LA up for good in that game. Thankfully, the Astros were able to overcome Pederson's heroics and won the World Series in Game 7.
With Michael Brantley now retired, perhaps this idea does make a little bit of sense. The Astros aren't necessarily lacking for power from the left side with both Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, but adding Pederson to the lineup would give Houston three big boppers in the heart of the batting order.
The corner outfield market is rather thin, so if Houston is looking to add another outfield bat, you could argue that no one is going to provide more for less than Joc Pederson. Though it could be an odd fit, once his first home run as an Astro lands in the right field bleachers, all will be forgiven.