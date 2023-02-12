Career Milestones Houston Astros Outfielders May Reach This Season
Right field: Kyle Tucker
In a whirlwind span of about two years, Kyle Tucker has gone from being a slightly above average right fielder in terms of production to a World Series champion, the United States' choice to play for the national team in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, and a 2022 All-Star. The Astros' 2015 first-round draft pick has snuck in to rank within the top-20 for AL MVP consideration over the last two seasons, also earning a Gold Glove for his play in right field during 2022.
Tucker hit 30 homers two seasons in a row, and sits at 73 over his career. Should Tucker repeat, he stands to reach the 100-home run milestone by season's end. Moreover, the right-handed slugger stands to reach 300 career RBIs by mid-season, and 500 career hits around late September. Tucker even has a shot to lead the majors in outfield assists; he finished last season tied for fifth with eight.
