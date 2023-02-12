Career Milestones Houston Astros Outfielders May Reach This Season
Center field: Chas McCormick
A lot of question marks remain to be answered concerning the Astros long-term situation for center field following George Springer's 2021 departure. With Jose Siri now a Tampa Bay Ray, Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers may still be racing neck-and-neck for regular playing time. Both outfielders are unique in that they throw left-handed yet bat from the right side. In this way, they offer the Astros a similar skill set. But neither player has contributed take-your-breath-away batting averages—at least yet.
Meyers, 26, turned in a slash line of .227/.269/.313 in 150 at-bats, while McCormick turned in a .250/.326/.425 in 643 at-bats. With McCormick's larger sample size and higher batting average, look for the 27-year-old to get the nod as the Astros' opening day center fielder. Also going for his candidacy as the team's starter, McCormick has established himself as a clutch performer with a miraculous catch that may live on in perpetuity. For McCormick, a key milestone will be reaching 100 career hits, which he is only 12 short of at present. And with six more runs scored, McCormick will have crossed the plate 100 times as a major leaguer.