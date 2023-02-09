Career Milestones Houston Astros Infielders May Reach This Season
Shortstop: Jeremy Peña
Filling the proverbial shoes of departed All-Star free agent Carlos Correa, Jeremy Peña turned heads and received significant national attention as the Astros’ new shortstop. By the end of upcoming season, Peña stands to reach 200 career hits, 40 career homers, and 100 career RBIs.
Finishing as high as fifth place in AL Rookie of the Year consideration, the 25-year-old shortstop earned a Gold Glove in his first year in the bigs. Concerning milestones, the question remains—can Peña become the first shortstop to win a Gold Glove in his first two seasons?
