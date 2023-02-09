Career Milestones Houston Astros Infielders May Reach This Season
Third base: Alex Bregman
The Astros third baseman has amassed 818 hits in his career. Seeing as how he has never logged more than 170 hits in a season, it appears unlikely that Bregman will reach the 1,000 hit club in 2023. Moreover, the 2019 Silver Slugger Award recipient led the league in bases on balls four seasons ago, and stands a chance to finish 2023 with at least 500 career walks. Additionally, Bregman rests just ten RBIs short of reaching 500 on his still relatively young seven-year career.