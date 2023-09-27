Brad Lidge Has An Encouraging Message To Astros Fans Ahead of Tonight's Game
Brad Lidge is encouraging Astros fans to remain optimistic, and for good reason. He believes Framber Valdez will get the job done.
By Alec Brown
The Astros playoff hopes are at an inflection point. Either they win tonight and they control their destiny or they lose and are at the mercy of the outcome of the impending Mariners-Rangers four-game series.
The Astros, losers of 10 of their last 14 games, haven't given much reason for optimism lately. Don't tell that to "Lights Out" Lidge.
Brad Lidge, one of the best closers in franchise history, is still rocking with the Astros tonight and down the home stretch, due in large part to the way their starting rotation is set up for the finish.
Lidge spoke on MLB Network Radio earlier today, and he believes that the Astros, led by Framber Valdez, get the job done tonight.
"It always seems to come down to starting pitching...Bryce Miller vs. Framber Valdez today--I think there's a huge edge for the Houston Astros. I really do. I think the Astros take this game. I think the Astros take this series. And I think the Astros are in."- Brad Lidge
Now, it's important to note that Miller has had the Astros number this season. In 12.1 innings against Houston, Miller has yet to allow an earned run. On the flip side, Valdez has given up eight earned runs in only 11 innings against Seattle in 2023. Based on this season's sample size, Seattle has an edge.
But big-game experience matters. Miller has never toed the rubber with the season on the line. Valdez has spent the last three years pitching deep into October, and in 2022, was quite literally untouchable in the postseason. Framber is a proven performer under the brightest of lights.
Which is exactly why Lidge is a believer in the Astros getting the job done tonight.
"The Houston Astros, because of the way the rotation sets up tonight, are going to the postseason."- Brad Lidge
Lidge was right about one thing--Framber Valdez is a stud. He's proven in the biggest of moments. All that is left to do is take the ball and get the job done.
It all comes down to tonight.