Astros' Yordan Alvarez just hit for the cycle and it didn't involve an outfielder falling dead
In terms of Astros' 2024 MVP frontrunners, one could make a strong argument in José Altuve's favor. He already has the sentimental vote after signing a rare extension under agent Scott Boras to remain a lifelong Astro. However, Yordan Alvarez has been neck-and-neck with him for his efforts this season, and he just made another massive statement in favor of his candidacy.
After one of Houston's worst starts to a season in recent memory, their June and July surge has been in largest part thanks to Alvarez, who's hitting .328 over both months, and .391 over his last seven games.
On Sunday night, the Astros were looking to complete their sweep of the division rival Mariners and take a decisive hold on first place in the AL West, a seemingly impossible comeback after standing 10 games back of Seattle just last month. Alvarez hit a single in the first that the Astros couldn't capitalize on, but then he did them three bases better with a monster solo homer in the fourth to get Houston on the board.
And it didn't end there. He went 3-3 in the sixth with a triple that almost looked like a home run, and we were officially on cycle watch. Fast forward to the top of the eighth: Alvarez came up with one chance to hit a double and complete the first cycle of his career. He saw four pitches from Mariners reliever Gregory Santos, then shot a slider at the very bottom of the zone down the right field line and coasted easily into second.
He became only the second player to hit for the cycle this year after Wyatt Langford did it on June 30, the 9th Astro to do it in franchise history and the first since — no surprise — Altuve last year on Aug. 28.
Alvarez's triple was only his second of the entire season, and it came thanks to some misfortune for the Mariners. The ball was hit 397 feet, and Alvarez stood and watched it go after his swing, figuring it was either gone or an easy out for Julio Rodríguez. Rodríguez gave good chase, but he hit the left field wall hard and the ball fell out of his glove, so Alvarez had to start chugging. Dylan Moore came in make the play as Rodríguez held his right ankle in pain, but Alvarez ended up making it into third easily as the throw was cut off.
Something probably had to go wrong for Alvarez (who has a 17th percentile sprint speed) to get that triple, only his second of the season, and Rodríguez did have to leave the game after the crash. But it was an RBI triple for Alvarez, and suddenly the hardest part of hitting for the cycle was over and done.
T-Mobile is a notoriously hitter-unfriendly park, and Alvarez became only the second player in the ballpark's history to hit for the cycle there after Miguel Tejada did it in 2001.
The Astros went on to lose 6-4 despite Alvarez's best efforts, but a series win, a claim on the AL West, and a cycle for Houston's 2019 Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star isn't a bad haul to walk away from Seattle with.