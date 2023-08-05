Astros vs. Yankees prediction and odds for Saturday, August 5 (Back Verlander in Astros return)
Justin Verlander will be making his first start with the Astros since being acquired by the Mets at the MLB Trade Deadline.
The Houston Astros evened up their series with the New York Yankees on Friday night, taking them down by a final score of 7-3.
Now, the Astros will send out Justin Verlander for his first start since returning to the Astros on a trade deadline exchange with the Mets. Can Verlander return to his AL Cy Young form now that he's back with the 'Stros?
Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers think for Saturday afternoon.
Astros vs. Yankees odds, run line, and total
Astros vs. Yankees prediction and pick
There's no other bet to make in this game other than to take the Astros to take the 2-1 series lead over the Yankees.
Not only is the defending Cy Young winner returning to the Astros, but Verlander has been playing some of his best baseball that he has all season. he has allowed just two earned runs in his last 19.1 innings. Some of that work came against the Yankees on July 25th, giving up just two hit and zero earned runs in 6.0 innings.
He'll get the start against Nestor Cortez, who will be making his first Major League start since May 30th due to an injury. Things weren't going well for him before the stint on the IL, sporting a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts.
The pitching advantage goes to Verlander in a big way, and with how much better the Astros offense has been compared to the Yankees over the past month, I think betting on them at -145 is a no-brainer.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change