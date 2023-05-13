Astros vs. White Sox prediction and odds for Saturday, May 13 (Chicago's Pitching Gives Houston's Bats Life)
By Josh Yourish
Last night was Jose Abreu’s first appearance back in Chicago after leaving for the Houston Astros and while he only went 1-5, the Astros beat the Chicago White Sox, 5-1. The Astros rookie, JP France went 6.2 strong innings to get the win and now Houston is 20-18. The White Sox fell to 13-27 with the loss.
Tonight for Game 2 of this weekend series, the Astros will send Brandon Bielak to the mound to face Dylan Cease making his ninth start for Chicago. Cease is 2-2 with a 5.58 ERA just a year after finishing second in the AL Cy Young voting. Bielak is making his second start and third appearance. He comes in with a 4.15 ERA and an 0-1 record.
Let’s take a look at the odds as the White Sox look to even up the series at home.
Astros vs. White Sox odds, run line and total
Astros vs. White Sox prediction and pick
All of a sudden everybody can hit Dylan Cease’s stuff.
Last year he allowed 6.2 hits per nine and this season that is up to 9.1. He is also in the second percentile of hard hit rate this season. Cease is only in the 62nd percentile of whiff rate and his strikeout rate is down five percent from a season ago. That’s not just some bad luck at the start of the season, those are signs that he is not the same pitcher right now. Last season, Cease’s fastball averaged 96.8 mph, but right now it is down to 95.6 and consequently it is allowing a .474 slugging percentage.
The Astros offense put up five runs last night, but that has not been the norm for them this season. Yordan Alvarez hit his ninth home run, a solo shot and they were able to get contributions from all up and down the order.
Though Houston is 27th in OPS in May with a .612, they are in a good spot to score some runs tonight.
