Astros vs. Twins prediction and odds for Saturday, April 8 (Value on total)
The Houston Astros continue its road series against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon.
Luis Garcia will try and bounce back from his shaky first start of the season against a Twins lineup that is searching for consistency this season. Can Garcia and the Astros build up some momentum after an up-and-down start to the season as they look to defend its World Series title?
Here are the odds for Saturday's matchup:
Astros vs. Twins odds, run line and total
Astros vs. Twins prediction and pick
I'm not concerned long term with Garcia, who finished second place in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 and posted a sub-4.00 ERA in 2021. He simply had a bad outing, but he should round into form against a Twins lineup that is bottom 10 in several key hitting metrics, including batting average, wRC+ and walk rate.
However, the Astros lineup will have its hands full with the emerging Joe Ryan of the Twins. The right hander had a 3.55 ERA in his first full season in the bigs and hit the ground running this year, shutting down the Royals to the tune of six innings of three hit baseball while allowing only one earned run.
While the Astros are far better than the Royals at the plate, this is going to be an All-Star level season for Ryan and I can see this game being a pitcher's duel for a large portion of this game.
I'm not rushing to go against Ryan given his early season success, but I have concerns about the Twins lineup agaisnt Gacia, leading me to the under on Saturday afternoon.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.