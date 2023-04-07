Astros vs. Twins prediction and odds for Friday April 7 (Ride Houston's high scoring-lineup)
This series in Minnesota between the Twins and the Houston Astros was supposed to begin Thursday, but mother nature had some other plans for this week.
They’ll get three games in this weekend starting today with Jose Urquidy on the mound for Houston and Sonny Gray on the hill for the home team.
The Astros are just 3-4 on the season while the Twins have gotten off to a 4-2 start. The defending champs will get back to their winning ways soon, we all know that, but will that happen up in Minnesota? Let’s get into the odds for this matchup.
Astros vs. Twins odds, run line and total
Astros vs. Twins prediction and pick
The over is 6-1 in Houston’s first seven games this season, but it feels like that has a little bit more to do with their pitching staff than it does their lineup.
The Astros have allowed 29 earned runs which is 16th in MLB so far and they’ve scored the ninth most runs, 34. Everybody expects this team to score runs night in and night out, but they are supposed to have one of the best pitching staffs in the league too. That hasn’t shown up just yet. That includes Urquidy who’s on the mound today.
In Urquidy’s first start, he went four innings and allowed three earned runs, including two home runs. Though he did have five strikeouts and only one walk. He had a 3.94 ERA last season, so wasn’t the ace of the rotation, but was better than his first outing this year. I expect some improvement coming, but Sonny Gray can’t improve much from his first trip to the mound. He went five scoreless against Kansas City, but had four walks and one strikeout.
Gray didn’t dominate at all in his first start, he mostly was fortunate to go against Kansas City who didn’t hurt him after issuing four free passes across five innings. Houston is going to take advantage of those opportunities and because of that I like the over to cash again.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (-105)
