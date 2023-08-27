Astros vs. Tigers prediction and odds for Sunday, Aug. 27 (Bet on Houston)
The Houston Astros all of a sudden find themselves behind not only the Texas Rangers in the AL West, but the Seattle Mariners as well after their divisional rivals have become the hottest team in baseball.
Now, the 'stros are sitting in the final wild card spot, one game back from the division lead and 1.5 games ahead of the Blue Jays for a wild card berth. This is all going to add up to an exhilarating final stretch of the season.
Now, let's take a look at the odds.
Astros vs. Tigers odds, run line, and total
Astros vs. Tigers prediction and pick
There's no need for us to overthink this one. Justin Verlander is back in an Astros uniform and he's coming off a start where he was lights out against the Red Sox when he pitched 6.0 scoreless innings.
He'll face-off against Alex Faedo tonight who has a disappointing 4.91 ERA on the season. The Astros offense, which ranks seventh in OPS since the All-Star Break, should have no problem scoring runs against him and the Tigers bullpen.
The Tigers, over that time frame, are just 22nd in OPS and have continued their subpar offensive campaign.
You may look at the Astros -170 odds and think it's a "trap" game, but I think it's best not to overthink this game. Houston will win.
