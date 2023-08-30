Astros vs. Red Sox prediction and odds for Wednesday, August 29 (Fade Boston's Pen)
The Astros are in a three-way tie atop the AL West with the Texas Ranger and Seattle Mariners.
By Josh Yourish
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have been playing a lot lately. Last week they split a four-game set and now the Astros are up 2-0 in a three-game series at Fenway Park. The 75-58 Astros are tied for first place in the AL West and are going for the sweep with Framber Valdez on the mound.
The Red Sox are fourth in the AL east at 69-64 and will counter Valdez with Kutter Crawford. Valdez is 9-9 in 25 starts with a 3.40 ERA and Crawford is 6-6 in 25 games with 17 starts and a 3.65 ERA.
The Astros are favored as they go for the sweep in Boston. I’ll give my pick for this one, but no matter what you want to bet on in this matchup, you can do it in the DraftKings Sportsbook. To claim their great promo, just click the link below, sign up, deposit $5, bet on this Astros-Red Sox matchup, and claim $200 in bonus bets win or lose.
Astros vs. Red Sox odds, run line and total
Astros vs. Red Sox prediction and pick
The Red Sox are 13-14 in August and are struggling against what the Astros bring to the table in this one. Specifically left-handed pitchers and a great lineup. For the month of August the Red Sox are 24th in team ERA at 5.27 and against left-handed pitchers they are 15th with a .738 OPS.
Framber Valdez was excellent last time out against the Tigers, going seven scoreless in a win, though after his no-hitter on August 1, the month hasn’t been so great for him. This month in five starts he has posted a 3.79 ERA and a 4.78 FIP, but excluding his no-hitter, he has a 5.06 ERA in his last four starts. Valdez actually has a 4.19 xERA this year and is in the bottom 10 percent of all pitchers in hard hit rate and average exit velocity. He’s allowed 16 homers this year and five in his last four starts.
Kutter Crawford, Boston’s starter tonight has a much better, 3.43 xERA and has been successful in his starting role this year, but Boston’s bullpen will eventually have to take over which is not good news. Since August 1, Boston’s relievers have a 6.40 ERA which is 28th in baseball.
The Red Sox are in a tough spot facing a sweep and I don’t think they’re up to the challenge. The Astros are third in runs scored in August; Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Yordan Alvarez all have posted an OPS over .900 so far this month.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change