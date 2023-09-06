Astros vs. Rangers prediction and odds for Wednesday, Sept. 6 (How to bet total)
The Houston Astros are aiming to sweep the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.
By Peter Dewey
And just like that, the Houston Astros are in first place in the AL West once again.
Back-to-back wins over the Texas Rangers have pushed Houston ahead of the Seattle Mariners by one game in the division heading into Wednesday’s series finale against Texas.
The Astros have scored 27 runs across the first two games of this series with Jose Altuve hitting five home runs in those matchups.
Houston’s offense is clicking, but it may run into some trouble on Wednesday against Max Scherzer. The Astros are countering with a former Met of their own, Justin Verlander, in this matchup.
Will the two former teammates lead us to a pitching duel on Wednesday night?
Astros vs. Rangers probable pitchers for Wednesday, Sept. 6
- Astros: Justin Verlander (righty) – 10-7, 3.34 ERA
- Rangers: Max Scherzer (righty) – 12-5, 3.55 ERA
Let’s break down the odds and my best bet for this AL West showdown:
Astros vs. Rangers odds, run line and total
Astros vs. Rangers prediction and pick
Even though the first two games of this series have been high-scoring – mainly because of Houston, I don’t see that happening here.
Verlander is coming off a rough start – allowing six runs to the New York Yankees – but he still has a 3.86 ERA since coming over from the Mets in a trade at this year’s deadline.
Plus, the Texas offense hasn’t been a top five unit the last month like it had been all season, ranking 14th in MLB in OPS.
On the other side, Scherzer has been terrific since joining the Rangers at the deadline.
The veteran right-hander has a 2.21 ERA and a 2.47 Fielding Independent Pitching in six starts, leading the Rangers to a 4-2 record in those games.
If anyone can slow down the surging Houston offense, it’s him.
After back-to-back high-scoring games, I think we see both teams come back to earth in this contest, so I’ll bet the UNDER.
