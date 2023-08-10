Astros vs. Orioles Rain Delay: Updates, start time
The weather is messing with a fantastic match up between the Astros and Orioles.
By Eric Cole
While this matchup between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles is as good as it comes, we will have to wait a bit longer for it to start as first pitch will begin with a rain delay.
The good news here is that the delay shouldn't be too long as first pitch is tentatively scheduled for 12:45 PM EST. However, a quick glance at the radar suggests that more rain is very likely to move into the area this afternoon, so the pace of this one may have to be swift if these two juggernauts want to get this game in without at least another delay. We will update this post if another delay does come to pass, though.
There were also some important Astros injury updates to catch up particularly about Jose Abreu and Chas McCormick are dealing with some issues with their back and knee respectively. Hopefully the injuries aren't too serious.
Ideally this will be a short rain delay and we won't be dealing with any more weather nonsense the rest of the day as this matchup should be a good one with the Astros sending Hunter Brown to the mound to take on Dean Kremer and the red-hot Orioles.