Astros vs. Dodgers prediction and odds for Sunday, June 25
The Houston Astros will try to stave off a three-game sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers on this week's edition of Sunday Night Baseball.
The Dodgers won the first two games by a single run each, so the Astros will do their best to save face on Sunday.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll give you my best bet.
Astros vs. Dodgers odds, run line, and total
Astros vs. Dodgers prediction and pick
The Astros may be down 0-2 in the series, but I think they can get a win tonight to salvage some pride.
Hunter Brown will get the start for the Astros tonight, and he's been surprisingly better when playing on the road this season. His ERA improves from 4.12 at home to 3.46 on the road, and his WHIP goes from 1.348 to 1.104. So, don't just blindly bet against the Astros in Los Angeles with Brown on the mound tonight. In fact, you should do the opposite.
Also, I expect some regression from Tony Gonsolin this season. Sure, his 2.92 ERA is strong, but a 4.11 FIP (Field Independent pitching) tells me that he's due for regression sooner rather than later. That notion is also supported by a 1.013 WHIP.
Finally, let's remember just how bad the Dodgers bullpen has been lately, sporting a bullpen ERA of 5.31 over the past 30 days. That's going to keep the Astros in this game, even if Gonsolin delivers a strong start.
I like the Astros as short underdogs tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.