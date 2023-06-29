Astros vs. Cardinals prediction and odds for Thursday, June 29
The Astros and Cardinals have each won a game in their three-game set. Should you bet on Houston to win the series on Thursday night?
The Houston Astros stormed back from a 6-3 deficit to eventually beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night by a final score of 10-7.
Now, the two teams will face-off in a series rubber match on Thursday.
How should we handle betting on the tiebreaker? Well, let's jump into it.
Astros vs. Cardinals odds, run line, and total
Astros vs. Cardinals prediction and pick
I backed the Astros to win on Wednesday and I'm going to do the same thing for Thursday's series finale.
Adam Wainwright has been terrible through his first nine starts this season and there's no way I can back him and the Cardinals as just slight underdogs to the Astros. Wainwright has an ERA of 6.56 entering tonight's game, and he has allowed at least three earned runs in all but one start in 2023.
He's also coming off a terrible performance against the Cubs where he allowed 11 hits and seven earned runs in just 3.0 innings against the Cubs.
Meanwhile, let's give JP France a little bit of respect. He sports an extremely respectable 3.54 ERA through his first nine career starts, and now that the Astros' offense seems to have woken up, Houston seems like the bet to make tonight as a small road favorite.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.