Astros vs. Brewers prediction and odds for Tuesday, May 23 (Dubon's Altuve Impression Keeping Houston Hot)
By Josh Yourish
Somebody woke the sleeping giant in the American League and now the Houston Astros have ripped off nine straight wins after beating the Milwaukee Brewers 12-2 last night. Houston is sitting at 28-19, just one game back of the Texas Rangers who lost last night to Pittsburgh. With Milwaukee’s loss and that Pittsburgh win, the Pirates have pulled even with the Brewers atop the NL Central at 25-22.
As Milwaukee and Houston both try to gain the top spot in their respective division tonight, the Astros will send their rookie, J.P. France to the mound against Colin Rea for the Brewers. France is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and Rea comes in at 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Game 2 of this interleague series in Milwaukee.
Yordan Alvarez continues to dominate for Houston, hitting another two homers last night, but what’s more important is that Alex Bregman and Jose Abreu each had two hits on the night. Those right-handed bats in their lineup have been the missing pieces so far this season, but it looks like they’re finally breaking out of the slump and it’s not surprise that Houston has ripped off nine straight wins.
Maurico Dubon also had a home run last night and he has replaced Jeremy Pena in the leadoff spot of tehri lineup. Dubon has a .799 OPS in May with five extra base hits. The Astros still miss Jose Altuve, but Dubon’s hot bat is another reason that Houston is one game out of first.
Now, the lineup for the Astros is coming together, but there could be a crack in the pitching rotation. France has a 6.35 FIP and got blown up last time out, allowing six earned runs in 3.2 innings. Houston still won that game, but it was in spite of France’s outing. France had allowed just one run through his first 11.2 major league innings, he was bound to have a rookie moment. That moment has passed and France might not be dominant, but I fully expect him to give Houston a chance to win tonight.
These are two teams fighting for the lead in their divisions right now, but Houston is so much better and I’ll happily take the Astros as a road favorite for the second straight night.
