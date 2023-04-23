Astros vs. Braves prediction and odds for Sunday, April 23 (Back Houston as underdogs)
The Houston Astros are starting to find its World Series form, taking the first two of three against the Atlanta Braves.
The Astros are back over .500 and now will look to put a stamp on a statement series with a sweep against arguably the best team in the National League. Houston will send out right hander Cristian Javier to face the Braves' Max Fried in the series finale.
Javier's growth is likely one of the reasons that the Astros were content letting Justin Verlander walk in free agency. While he hasn't had his strikeout stuff thus far, punching out less than eight batters per nine innings which would be a career low, Javier has responded by walking far few batters this season and keeping his ERA down around 3.00.
While the Braves lineup is an elite hitting group, it has padded its stats against left handed pitching, as it checks in below league average against righties this season at just .239. Javier can put together another elite outing against the Braves and is being underrated as underdogs.
Further, I trust the Astros bullpen more that was the best in baseball last season and is inside the top 10 once again this season. The Braves will have to lean on it's pen considering it's Fried's second start since hurting his hamstring on Opening Day. Fried shut down the Padres lineup last week, pitching five shutout innings, but the Astros are a top five lefty hitting club in terms of slugging percentage.
I think Houston makes it three in a row against the Braves.
