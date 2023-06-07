Astros vs. Blue Jays prediction and odds for Wednesday, June 7 (Back Houston as underdogs)
By Reed Wallach
Two postseason contenders continue a mid-week series in Toronto on Wednesday night.
The Houston Astros offense is starting to look like its World Series form now that Jose Altuve is back in the lineup, but the team faces an elite offense in the Toronto Blue Jays that sends out its prized free agent signing Chris Bassitt, who has been in All-Star form over the past month or so.
Is Houston being undervalued as considerable underdogs, though? Let's find out by checking out the odds:
Altuve didn't play in the first game of the series but is expected back in the lineup on Wednesday. He has played in 11 games this season and is putting up comparable numbers to his career, hitting .286 with a .388 on-base percentage with two home runs.
Overall, the Astros are top 10 in OPS over the last 15 days and is sixth in runs scored. While the Blue Jays have been elite over the entirety of the season, in this small smaple the Astros are showing its higher ceiling. Toronto is 10ht in OPS over the last 15, but is 19th in run scored.
Bassitt has had some standout performances this season, including 7.2 innings of shutout baseball against his former team, the Mets, last weekend. However, he is pitching far beyond expectation this season as his 3.41 ERA is supported by a 4.58 xERA as batters hit .216 on balls in play and he strands 75% of batters.
The Astros are too disciplined at the plate and are seeing the ball too well not to cash in on Bassitt. Give me Houston at this underdog price as this is an overreaction to the Blue Jays' starters run at the moment.
