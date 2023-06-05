Astros vs. Blue Jays prediction and odds for Monday, June 5 (Fade Alek Manoah)
The Houston Astros took three of four against the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend. Now, they head North of the Border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a four game set.
Both teams are 7-3 in their last 10 games heading into this series, but the Blue Jays will try to overcome an Alek Manoah start, who has been abysmal for them these season.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Astros vs. Blue Jays odds, run line, and total
Astros vs. Blue Jays prediction and pick
There is no chance I can back the Blue Jays as favorites with Alek Manoah. After two stellar seasons to start his career, he has fallen off in a big way in 2023. His command with his slider is lost and as a result, he's been extremely gettable. He has a 5.46 ERA, a 6.27 FIP, and he's walking 6.4 batters per nine innings.
Now, he has to take on an Astros team that ranks seventh in the majors in OPS over the past 14 days.
Brandon Bielak gets the starts for the Astros tonight and he has had a solid start to his 2023 campaign. He has allowed two earned runs only once in six starts for an ERA of 3.19.
The Astros seem like a great bet as underdogs in Toronto tonight. Let's all fade Manoah together.
