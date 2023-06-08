Astros vs. Blue Jays prediction and odds for Thursday, June 8 (Back Valdez and Houston in finale)
By Josh Yourish
It feels like you have to win every night to keep pace in the AL East this season and right now that’s just about what the Toronto Blue Jays are doing. They are ahead in this four-game series with the Houston Astros, 2-1 and have won six of their last seven games. Despite their recent winning, the Blue Jays are only fourth in the division at 35-28. The Houston Astros are second in the AL West at 36-26, but are four games behind the Rangers.
For the series finale today the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios to the mound and he will be opposed by Framber Valdez. Berrios is 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA and Valdez comes in at 6-4 with a 2.16 ERA.
It’s a good thing that the Blue Jays play indoors because the poor air quality caused by the Canadian wildfires has postponed multiple games on the east coast. However, the MLB’s only Canadian team will be in action with a chance to win a crucial series against the defending champs. Here are the odds.
Astros vs. Blue Jays odds, run line and total
Astros vs. Blue Jays prediction and pick
Both of the starting pitchers in this one have been stellar in their last three starts. Berrios has only allowed two total runs in 18.2 innings over that stretch with just 13 hits and 16 strikeouts, but he also allowed 10 walks. Valdez in his last three has only allowed one run in 22.0 innings including a complete game shutout of the Oakland A’s. Two of those three starts were against Oakland which makes his stretch slightly less impressive. He only gave up 13 hits, but in more innings with four walks to 19 Ks.
Berrios has been good, but the amount of hits and walks that he has allowed is very concerning. If you’re giving up free passes to Houston they’re going to burn you. Houston has a .777 OPS with runners one which is ninth in baseball and the club's 232 RBI are 13th. Houston has been even better in those scenarios since Jose Altuve came back from injury.
The Blue Jays could also be in some trouble because they don’t hit lefties particularly well. Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman both have OPSs over 1.000 against them, but as a team they are 22nd in OPS against lefties.
You need to win every day to keep pace in the AL East and I don’t think that the Blue Jays can today. I’ll take Houston with Valdez on the mound.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change