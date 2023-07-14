Astros vs. Angels prediction and odds for Friday, July 14 (Trust France to start second half of the season)
The Astros look to start the second half of the season with a win against a division rival
By Reed Wallach
The Astros and Angels start a three game weekend series with Houston trying to chase the Rangers atop the AL West while the Angels are simply trying to stay in playoff contention.
J.P. France takes the mound for the Angels against AL MVP front runner Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani's future in Los Angeles is in question with every passing loss, can Houston continue to push the Halos towards a potential teardown at the trade deadline at the end of the month?
- J.P. France's rise as a key rotation arm for the Astros
- The not so large difference between the Astros and Angels lineup
- The Angels diminishing returns of the Angels bullpen
Astros vs. Angels prediction and pick
The Astros have battled injuries across the roster this season, but France has come on of late as one that can figure into the team's postseason rotation. He has an ERA of 3.26 with an above average walk rate in 11 big league starts.
While the Angels bolster the third best offense over the last month in terms of slugging percentage, the Astros have also been raking at the plate, top 10 in slugging percentage. Ohtani is fantastic on the mound, but is making his first start since leaving the prior one with a blister, bringing into question his effectiveness.
Ohtani has been fantastic all year, but the Angels bullpen is trending in the wrong direction. bottom half of the big leagues in terms of ERA, while the Astros are fourth in that metric.
Los Angeles is trending in the wrong direction of late, falling off the pace in the AL Wild Card race, and it could get even worse to start the second half of the season. Back Houston to knock off LA to start the second half of the season.
