Astros Unveil Spring Training Roster

Astros announce Spring Training roster
It's hard to believe, but we are officially closer to the start of the 2023 season than we are to the end of 2022. The Astros will have their work cut out for them in topping a 106-win, world championship season. Their road to a repeat gets started in just about a month.
They announced their 2023 Major League Camp roster yesterday. Of course, the members of the 40 man roster will be in attendance, but they also extended invitations to prospects not on the 40-man roster.
Those prospects are: RHP Drvin Conn, RHP Jimmy Endersby, RHP Austin Hansen, RHP Jaime Melendez, RHP Jayden Murray, RHP Joe Record, RHP Matt Ruppenthal, RHP Jairo Solis, RHP Misael Tamarez, IF Grae Kessinger, IF Will Wagner, IF/OF Scott Schreiber, OF Corey Julks, OF Ross Adolph, OF Marty Costes, OF Justin Dirden, C Luke Berryhill, C Cesar Salazar and C C.J. Stubbs.
Two prospects are noticeably absent from the invite list: Pedro León and Ronel Blanco. Blanco is coming off of a dominant showing in the Dominican Winter League, setting the record for consecutive scoreless innings. León had a shot at playing his way onto the big league roster as a backup center field option, but will miss six-to-eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia.
Also absent--the still unsigned Yuli Gurriel. While his name had been floated as a utility option, it appears the fan favorite's stint in Houston has come to an end.
Justin Dirden and Will Wagner have emerged as named to watch. Dirden has played his way into a top-10 ranking of Astros prospects according to Baseball America, while MLB.com scouts give him a 2023 big league ETA.
Wagner has played his way into top-100 consideration from Baseball America. The infielder and son of soon-to-be Hall of Famer and Astros legend, Billy Wagner, tore up the Arizona Fall League, posting an 1.145 OPS. He's a bit of a late bloomer, but all eyes have been on Wagner as of late.
Spring training is always an exciting time. Names emerge from out of nowhere to make the big league club. Who will be the next Astro to make that list?
Pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic will report to camp February 13th while position players will report on the 16th.