Astros Trade Rumors Roundup: Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger, more
The Houston Astros have a lot of plates spinning ahead of the trade deadline.
By Eric Cole
The trade deadline is coming up fast and the Houston Astros have some work to do. The Rangers have continued to play well and now the Angels have shown their hands as aggressive buyers now that they have acquired Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez already. To keep their playoff hopes alive, Houston is going to have to stay aggressive.
Here is the latest on the Astros trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline
Fortunately, it does seem like Dana Brown and the front office knows that this team needs reinforcements particularly on the starting pitching market. They already made the deal to acquire Kendall Graveman from the White Sox and are clearly still on the hunt. Unfortunately, the trade deadline is rife with speculation and nonsense in most corners of the internet. However, there are some honest-to-God rumors out there worth looking at and here are the latest going into the weekend before the trade deadline.
Jordan Montgomery
The biggest name on the pitching market that the Astros have some connection to is Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery has been one of the few Cardinals pitchers that have actually played well this season and the price to acquire shouldn't be too prohibitive as he is a pending free agent. A recent report had the Astros interested him Montgomery along with the Dodgers. However, the Dodgers just acquired Lance Lynn which could take them out of the running, but other teams are certain to enter the fray.
Cody Bellinger
Another interesting name from the position player side of things is Cody Bellinger who could be the left-handed bat the Astros are looking for. There have been some rumblings that the Astros could be a nice fit and interested in acquiring Bellinger, but there is some disagreement there. The Cubs getting back to .500 actually creates a chance that they don't sell much at the deadline at all.
Dylan Cease
The Astros' hope to acquire Dylan Cease has been well-documented at this point. The White Sox are clearly open for business as they already made deals to send Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, and Reynaldo Lopez elsewhere. However, the word at the moment is that Chicago is not interested in moving Cease at the deadline given the amount of team control he has.
Michael Lorenzen
Finally, we come to Michael Lorenzen who is another rental rotation option for Houston. While he doesn't have a ton of upside, he has been a consistent performer this season and shouldn't be too costly to acquire. In the last week or so, the Astros have been listed among the teams that have been checking in with the Tigers on Lorenzen, but that list of teams is getting longer by the day.