Astros Top Pitching Prospect Spencer Arrighetti Promoted to AAA
By Alec Brown
Spencer Arrighetti is on the move to AAA.
The Astros #9 prospect according to MLB.com received a much-deserved promotion to Sugar Land after a dominant two months in AA. He's also the Astros #9 prospect according to Baseball America.
Arrighetti got off to a slow start in 2023. He made four appearances in the month, starting twice, and throwing 14.2 innings. In that time, he posted an 11.05 ERA and a 1.98 WHIP. He struck out only 13.
The switch flipped for Arrighetti in May. He was named the Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Month after going 4-0 with a 0.67 ERA. Opponents hit .136 with a .412 OPS in the stretch. He struck out 37 in 27 innings of work.
His June hasn't been quite as dominant, but he's still been very effective. In four appearances, Arrighetti threw 19 innings, posting a 3.79 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. He racked up 29 strikeouts in that span.
Over the course of the season, Arrighetti made eight starts and five relief appearances. As a starter, Arrighetti was 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA. Opponents hit only .200 and posted a .541 OPS in his starts.
When Arrighetti came out of the bullpen, things got interesting. In 22 relief innings, Arrighetti posted a 6.55 ERA. Teams hit .247 with a .741 OPS when Arrighetti was a reliever.
With the Astros starting pitching depth totally depleted, Arrighetti is a name to keep an eye on.
Dana Brown has had high praise for the pitcher, dating back to Spring Training. He said this in the Spring.
"Arrighetti is really good. I can’t wait for him to get cranked up and throwing and get him going in some games here. I’m really looking for that next core, that group of guys."- Dana Brown
He then cited Arrighetti (and recently promoted Shawn Dubin) as options if the Astros needed an in-house starter this season.
If Arrighetti is as overhwelming in Sugar Land as he was in Corpus Christi, he may be with the big league club in short order.