Astros Teammates Face off in Win-Or-Go-Home World Baseball Classic Game
Team Dominican Republic takes on Team Puerto Rico in an elimination game
All eyes will be on loanDepot Park tonight at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT as Team Dominican Republic is set to battle Team Puerto Rico in a win-or-go-home game in pool play of the World Baseball Classic.
Both Team Dominican Republic and Team Puerto Rico enter tonight's showdown 2-1 in pool play. The winner will advance with Team Venezuela from Pool D.
The game will be able to be watched on FS1, and upon tuning in, you'll see Astros all over the field and in the clubhouses. Team Dominican Republic has a pitching staff littered with Astros.
Cristian Javier is a starter for Team DR, and he was dominant in his lone start of the WBC. Beyond just Javier, Team DR can deploy three Astros relievers from the bullpen--Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Hector Neris.
Neris was involved in one of the more notable moments of the WBC. Neris came out of the bullpen to take on team Venezula, who of course roster his Astros' teammate, Jose Altuve. Neris came inside on back-to-back pitches and almost hit Altuve in the head.
Team Puerto Rico also possesses some familiar faces. Martín Maldonado is one of the catchers, as is former Astro Christian Vázquez. Alex Cintron is also the bench coach for Team Puerto Rico.
Maldy's recent stretch of historic moments behind the plate has continued into the WBC. In the 2022 regular season, Maldonado was catching when the Astros threw two immaculate innings against the Texas Rangers and when the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in Yankee Stadium.
Maldonado was behind the plate for Team Puerto Rico's combined perfect game on Monday night against Team Israel. This was the first perfect game in World Baseball Classic history.
What a year for Maldy!
Tune in tonight to see which Astros continue their winning ways and advance in the prestigious tournament.