Astros swipe slugger from division rival after recent surprising DFA
The Astros added a big bat to their lineup.
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros added some pop to their lineup while at the same time taking some away from their division rival. The Astros and Los Angeles Angels worked out a trade on Wednesday that will bring Trey Cabbage to H-Town. In exchange for the infielder, LA will receive right-handed pitcher Carlos Espinosa.
Cabbage is a left-handed hitting first baseman who debuted for the Angels in 2023. Originally a fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2017, Cabbage elected free agency after the cancellation of 2020 minor league season and signed with the Halos in 2021.
Cabbage became available after the Angels made a flurry of moves recently. Los Angeles added outfielder Aaron Hicks and left-handed reliever Matt Moore. That necessitated a corresponding move and Cabbage lost his spot on the 40-man roster.
Throughout his eight-year minor league career, Cabbage has always put up big power numbers, and did so yet again in 2023. While playing for Triple-A Salt Lake, Cabbage posted a slugging percentage of nearly .600 and a .975 OPS. The 26-year-old mashed 30 round-trippers for the Angels' Triple-A affiliate last season.
Trey Cabbage has minor-league options remaining, so even if he doesn't make the Houston Astros Opening Day roster, the club can send the slugger down to Triple-A and recall him as needed. Prior to the trade, Cabbage was ranked among the Angels' Top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline.
The Astros will be losing 2022 international free agent signee in Espinosa. The right-handed pitching prospect has a career record of 5-7 with a 3.74 ERA in 26 appearances. Espinosa saw a handful of starts in Low-A last season, but also worked as a reliever.
The Astros need some more power in the lineup after watching Michael Brantley retire this offseason. Perhaps Cabbage can provide that. According to MLB.com, Declan Cronin was designated for assignment by the Astros in order to clear a spot on Houston's 40-man roster.