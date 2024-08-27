Astros' Sunday Night Baseball win over Orioles reminds MLB they are still the team to beat
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros didn't get a series win over the weekend, but a series split against one of the best teams in the American League with two of your best players out of the lineup is nothing to sneeze at.
The Astros took care of business during Sunday Night Baseball against the Baltimore Orioles despite not having Yordan Álvarez and Kyle Tucker in the lineup. Álvarez is reportedly going to be back this week after dealing with a neck issue, while Tucker has been on the IL since early June.
Houston upended Baltimore by a final of 6-3 on Sunday night thanks to yet another solid outing for Yusei Kikuchi. While Astros fans can still be upset about the prospect capital the front office surrendered in order to land the lefty at the MLB trade deadline, there's no denying the results. Houston is now 5-0 in games in which Kikuchi toes the rubber.
Astros' Sunday Night Baseball win over Orioles reminds MLB they are still the team to beat
But it wasn't just Kikuchi's performance on Sunday night. This was a well-rounded victory for the Astros. Houston put the Orioles in a 3-0 hole and weathered the young team's comeback effort. The O's put up three runs of their own in the fifth inning, but the Astros answered right back with two runs in seventh and an insurance run in the eighth to seal the deal. Houston then turned to closer Josh Hader to slam the door in the ninth inning.
The Seattle Mariners have effectively tucked tail and conceded the AL West after dismissing longtime manager Scott Servais this past week. While the Astros have yet to actually lay claim to the division crown, Houston still maintains a 3.5 game lead.
The Astros have a tall task ahead this week with a trip to the City of Brotherly Love to play the first-place Philadelphia Phillies before welcoming the upstart Kansas City Royals to Minute Maid Park this weekend, and Monday night's opener did not go according to plan.
But the Astros' win on Sunday night allowed Joe Espada's club to continue to flex their muscles. Houston has arguably been the best team in the American League since the All-Star break, and with their stars looking to return from the IL in the coming weeks, the Astros look like the team to beat.
And while (most) Astros fans never lost faith in their favorite team, it's always nice for the rest of the league to take notice.