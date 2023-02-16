Astros Spring Training: Three Pitching Prospects to Keep an Eye On
Ronel Blanco
Ronel Blanco's name has started to pick up steam in Houston after his historic off-season. Blanco was completely unhittable in the Dominican Winter League, setting a record for consecutive scoreless innings. He's now in the pitcher's pool for Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
Blanco has toiled in the minors since 2016, but has fallen victim to the vast array of arms Houston had ahead of him. His performance has warranted a call-up, but he made only seven appearances with the big league club in 2022.
Blanco is definitely a name to keep tabs on this spring. If he gets added to the active roster for the Dominican Republic and proves his ability to get outs in the World Baseball Classic, more eyes will be opened.
Does he have a future with the Astros after all? Or might other teams come calling? Houston's bullpen is loaded headed into 2023. Blanco could be an intriguing trade piece as well. Either way, we'll have a better idea of his future in Houston in a few short weeks.