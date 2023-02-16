Astros Spring Training: Three Pitching Prospects to Keep an Eye On
Pitchers and catchers have reported to Spring Training and the Astros road to a repeat is officially underway. The Astros major league team is loaded, specifically in their starting rotation and bullpen.
The cupboard is slightly more bare in the minors, but between 40-man roster members and non-roster Spring Training invitees, there are pitchers that could emerge to make an impact. After all, Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy were rather unheralded propsects before they emerged with the big league club in 2020.
These are the Astros' three pitching prospects to keep an eye on in Spring Training.