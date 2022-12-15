Astros Rumors: Who Should Start in the Outfield on Opening Day
The Final Verdict
Yordan Alvarez is a competent left fielder. He’s got an above average arm and the small confines of Minute Maid ensure he’a not a total liability on balls hit over his head. That said, his bat is too valuable to risk crashing into walls and diving into foul territory.
Yordan should be the everyday DH. The Astros opening day outfield should consist of Michael Conforto, Chas McCormick and Kyle Tucker. That’s an elite defensive lineup that should combine for around 70 home runs. If Conforto is right, both he and Tucker should clear an .850 OPS. Chas is an above average bat and a phenomenal defender. If he continues to improve, he's a 20-25 home run center fielder. Not much more can be asked for from the 8-hole in the lineup.
This combination will afford Yordan the opportunity to spend the majority of his time focused on pulverizing baseballs into the second deck.
Yordan and David Hensley would be able to spell Conforto, as well as Chas sliding over to make periodic starts in the case of a Jake Meyers' resurgence in center.
An Astros' Opening Day lineup with Conforto gives Houston seven all-star caliber bats, one above average bat in Chas, and the invaluable Martín Maldonado behind the dish. Another deep October run will be all but solidified.