Astros Rumors: Who Should Start in the Outfield on Opening Day
Right Field
Zero debate to be had here. Kyle Tucker is the starting right fielder for the foreseeable future. The only question about his status is whether King Tuck plays right through 2025 or if Houston locks him up with a long-term extension.
He’s coming off of his first Gold Glove and has recorded back to back seasons of double digit defensive runs saved. He’s a menace on the base paths and is truly a threat to steal 30 bags. His power makes him a rare 30/30 threat in the modern game. And with the elimination of the shift, his .257/.330/.478 slash line should go through the roof.
For 2023, expect Tucker to post an OPS that easily clears .900, swipe between 20 and 30 bases, drive in 100+ runs and play the best defensive right field in the game. Enjoy him while he’s here. He’s every bit of a superstar.