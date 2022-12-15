Astros Rumors: Who Should Start in the Outfield on Opening Day
Previewing the Astros Opening Day outfield
Coming off of a second World Series championship, the Houston Astros have already made a massive upgrade to their lineup, landing 1B Jose Abreu. Rumors have persisted all offseason about what trio will start in the outfield on Opening Day. Is Chas McCormick proven enough to warrant starting full-time? Does Yordan Alvarez really make the majority of his starts in the field? Is there a big trade piece coming? Read on to see who we believe should be in the Astros’ Opening Day outfield.