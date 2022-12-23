Astros Rumors: Ranking the Remaining Potential Additions to the Bullpen
2) Lucas Luetge
Lucas Luetge was the focal point of our player spotlight piece earlier today. What he brings to the Astros cannot be spoken of highly enough. Over the last two seasons in New York, he has pitched to a 2.71 ERA and carries a 1.25 WHIP over 129.2 innings. It seems like a no-brainer he'd have stayed a Yankee, especially since Michael Brantley gives the Astros a third left-handed bat.
But our friends out in New York aren't exactly known for their wise decision making. They stunningly DFA'd one of their best relievers over the last two seasons. The Astros committee of general managers should pounce.
Luetge finished 2022 in the 100th percentile of hard hit percentage and 97th in average exit velocity. Dusty Baker has been pleading for a left-hander that can get outs. Luetge is just that.
It seems a foregone conclusion that each year the Astros will send New York packing in the postseason. I can't think of a better way to do so in 2023 than with a former Yankee wiping them away.