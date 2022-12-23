Astros Rumors: Ranking the Remaining Potential Additions to the Bullpen
3) Michael Fulmer
The lone right-hander to appear on the list, Michael Fulmer is another reliever that feels destined to have been an Astro over time. In his six year career, Fulmer has a 3.89 ERA, but that is largely inflated as the Tigers couldn't decide whether to deploy him as a starter or reliever.
For his career, Fulmer carries a 2.98 ERA out of the bullpen. In his most recent campaign, Fulmer posted a 3.39 ERA over 63.2 innings split between the Tigers and Twins.
His pitching profile would be a perfect fit in Houston. He spins an above-league average in MPH slider 63% of the time. His 1.14 wsl/C (an alphabet soup that is basically a weighted runs above average per 100 pitches puts him in the company of Luis Castillo, Justin Verlander and Spencer Strider. Pair a wipeout slider with a fastball with above-average spin and you've got a lab-built Astro pitcher.
He's a perfect middle innings arm for Houston that can step into a leverage role if arms like Pressly and Montero have worked back-to-back days.