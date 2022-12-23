Astros Rumors: Ranking the Remaining Potential Additions to the Bullpen
4) Brad Hand
Hand is a reliever that has been whispered about as a potential Astro for years. Houston of course just stared him down in the World Series. If he wants to make another deep October run, he should consider a place in the opposite dugout for 2023.
From 2016-2020, Hand was a top reliever in the game. He came back down to earth slightly in 2021, but rebounded nicely for the Phillies in 2022. His 2.80 ERA in 55 innings pitched does outperform his expected era on Statcast but his 26.9% hard hit rate was the second lowest of his career.
His wipeout slider is still there, and the Astros have made a living with both starters and relievers that posses devastating sweepers. If the Astros get the Hand of 2016-2020, their already historically dominant bullpen gets even better. If the Hand of the last two seasons shows up, they've got a 3.45 ERA reliever that has a proven ability to get outs.
Hand played out his one year deal in Philly for $6 million. It may very well be worth a similar deal for Houston.