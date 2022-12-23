Astros Rumors: Ranking the Remaining Potential Additions to the Bullpen
5) Wade Miley
We'll start with a familiar face--Wade Miley. Miley was of course a starter on the 2019 Astros. For the first five months of the season, he was light's out, carrying a 3.06 era into September. September and October got totally away from the lefty, pitching to a 16.68 ERA for the month. He finished the year with a 3.98 ERA and ended up left off of the playoff roster in the latter rounds.
But it is easy to forget how dominant he was to start the season. The 1-2-3 punch of Verlander, Cole, Miley was untouchable before Greinke arrived. He's shaken off the brutal last month, pitching to a 3.49 ERA over his last three seasons. His xBA and xSLG were even lower in 2022 than they were in his 2019 season in Houston, albeit in a shortened campaign.
At the age of 36 and coming off of injury, his days as a full-time starter could be done.
One of the things that made Justin Verlander so valuable was his propensity for going deep into games, win, lose or draw. An arm like Miley could function as a swiss army knie of sorts for Dusty Baker. He could make a spot start in the case of injury, or provide length in relief to save the bullpen if a starter got knocked around early.
He may not be the flashiest name, but a lefty like Miley could be a valuable asset to the Astros.