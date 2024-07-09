Astros Rumors: MLB insider hints at potential trade scenario involving AL West rival
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros have been decimated by injuries all season, and yet, somehow, they're just a few games behind the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners, who've been struggling mightily of late.
While the Astros have seen Kyle Tucker and Yordan Álvarez miss some time due to injury, Houston's starting rotation has been hit harder than any other aspect of the roster. Christian Javier and Jose Urquidy are both out for the year, and Luis Garcia has just begun a rehab assignment after opening the season on the 60-day IL.
But perhaps the answer to the Astros' prayers for relief will come as the trade deadline nears. If Houston is looking to improve their rotation heading into the final two months of the 2024 season, there'll be several options available. One such opportunity to upgrade their pitching staff may be in their own division. Could the 'Stros swing a deal with the Los Angeles Angels for Tyler Anderson?
Astros Rumors: Could Houston work out a trade for LA Angels starter Tyler Anderson?
MLB Network's Jon Morosi recently opined on Anderson's trade value, which is undoubtedly on the rise after last weekend's performance against the Chicago Cubs. Morosi cited the Astros as a possible landing spot for Anderson despite the fact that both teams play in the AL West.
Anderson has been the lone bright spot for the Halos all season and is the team's sole All-Star. Anderson is 8-8 with a 2.81 ERA. The southpaw doesn't have an elite fastball and relies on weak contact in order to put opposing batters away. According to Baseball Savant, Anderson ranks in the 80th percentile or higher in average exit velocity and hard hit rate. Despite his 10-strikeout outing against the Cubs, Anderson still only owns a meager 16.8% strikeout rate, meaning his location must remain pitch-perfect for him to succeed.
Anderson is under contract through next season with a very affordable salary of just $13 million. However, with Astros owner Jim Crane hoping to stay below the luxury tax threshold, Anderson's contract might be too much for the Astros to take on.
If Houston fails to make an addition at the trade deadline, the Astros will effectively be pinning their hopes on the successful returns of Garcia, Lance McCullers Jr., and Justin Verlander, as well as the continued development of Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti. That's a bold strategy, and one that's unlikely to yield the type of results Astros fans are accustomed to seeing. Anderson could be a terrific addition to the Astros rotation and an option GM Dana Brown should inquire about.