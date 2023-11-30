Astros Rumors: Bregman getting traded?, coaching staff shake-up, Jake Meyers
The offseason rumor mill is in full swing and the Astros have some key decisions to make.
By Eric Cole
Astros Rumors: Houston is really shopping Jake Meyers
While the Alex Bregman trade chatter should be taken with a grain of salt, it is very certain that the Astros are looking for a trade partner when it comes to Jake Meyers. Meyers is a fantastic outfield defender and had a nice debut season in 2021 at the plate, but the last couple of years have seen his bat getting exposed. His glove is nice to have, but a .678 OPS with limited power and inconsistency in getting on base is a tough sell when Houston has Chas McCormick on the roster.
Teams like the Giants, Diamondbacks, and Twins have all been floated as potential landing spots for Meyers, but don't underestimate the chances that Houston moves him to a team that is further away from contention. Meyers has a ton of team control left and while he isn't good enough to get a big return, targeting a lesser team that has a deep farm system who could use a guy that will provide strong defensive value while they round the rest of roster into form could be the play to get the best price.
Meyers' situation underscores how much Houston would like to overhaul their outfield. Kyle Tucker is a mortal lock for the next couple years anyways and Chas McCormick had a nice 2023 season where he hit 22 homers with an .842 OPS, but Michael Brantley is a free agent who is not likely to return given his injuries and Yordan Alvarez has DH all to himself now that Yainer Diaz is going to finally be Houston's primary catcher. As aggressive as Houston is being to shop Meyers around, don't be surprised if Houston makes an upgrade there even if it is just giving top prospect Joey Loperfido a shot early in 2024.