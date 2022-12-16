Astros Report: Broadcasting Duo of Kalas and Blum Unsigned for 2023
Status of Astros' broadcasters unknown
The Astros golden era of baseball began in 2017. They won their first World Series title and haven't looked back since. Three pennants, five ALCS trips, and another World Series later, the machine continues to roll.
Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers Jr. aren't the only remaining holdovers from 2017. That year is also when the beloved broadcasting duo of Geoff Blum and Todd Kalas began broadcasting Astros' games together.
Michael Schwab of The Juice Box Journal reported on Thursday that both Blum and Kalas are currently not under contract for 2023.
Blummer has been in the booth as a color analyst since 2013, almost immediately after retiring. He spent five years of his career across two separate stints with Houston. Ironically, he was on the 2005 world champion White Sox that beat the Astros. Blum hit the go-ahead home run in the 14th inning of game three.
TK joined Blum at the start of 2017, having previously made stops as the play-by-play announcer for the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays and, most notably, the Philadelphia Phillies. Kalas is the son of the legendary play-by-play announcer Harry Kalas, who served in the Phillies' booth from 1971 to 2009.
As of now, no status updates have been given on the third member of the crew, sideline reporter Julia Morales.
Astros' twitter has responded well to the news that the broadcasting duo is currently not under contract for the upcoming season.
Both Blum and Kalas are well respected across the industry and beloved by the fanbase. We've already bid farewell to Justin Verlander, and likely, Yuli Gurriel. Let's hope that like Altuve, Bregman and McCullers, Blum and Kalas too will remain in the blue and orange for 2023.