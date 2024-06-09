Astros prospect accomplishes never before seen feat at plate, continues 2024 breakout
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros' farm system isn't really known for being particularly strong or deep at the moment. Their top prospect, Jacob Melton, is currently nursing a wrist injury and there isn't really much to be excited for down there outside of Joey Loperfido, who should probably still be with the big league club.
However, one unheralded Astros prospect did manage to put on a show this week.
Catcher and sometimes outfielder John Garcia is not a prospect many Astros fans are going to be familiar with at the moment. He doesn't ranked among MLB Pipeline's top 30 Astros prospects and he is coming off a 2023 season where he hit .223 with a .688 OPS. Again, not a guy that would normally get much press.
However, Garcia pulled off a near-impossible feat on Wednesday when he hit five doubles in a game, which no MLB player has ever accomplished. In even better news, it was also a continuation of what has been a breakout season for him in 2024
Breakout Astros prospect John Garcia makes history down in the minors
Getting five hits of any kind in a game is already hard to do. Getting five extra-base hits in a game is something that is exceedingly rare, as only 14 players have ever done that in MLB history, with Adolis Garcia being the most recent example. Garcia managing to do so while all five hits being doubles is now a club he created all for himself, and that is amazing.
If this was just one of those one-off performances from a guy that fans never heard from again, it would just be a mild curiosity. However, Garcia has actually turned into a legitimate prospect this year as he is slashing .283/.368/.428 which, as a catcher, is more than reasonable. If he keeps this up, he is going to start popping up on more organizational prospect rankings in a hurry.
We still have a long ways to go before that happens, although it wouldn't be a shock if we see Houston push Garcia to Double-A soon to see if his offensive turnaround is actually real.