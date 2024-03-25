Astros’ outfield dodges bullet with latest injury update on Jake Meyers
Houston got a bit lucky in the aftermath of Jake Meyers taking a pitch off his hand in spring training.
By Eric Cole
While there is no good time for a player to get injured, right before Opening Day is a uniquely terrible juncture as it can really mess up roster decisions that were largely set beforehand. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros very nearly had that happen to them.
Jake Meyers has looked tremendous during spring training after a challenging 2023 season. However, Meyers was hit by a pitch on the hand Saturday and the immediate concern was that the timing of the injury could impact his Opening Day availability, especially since he had to be pulled from the game.
Luckily, the Astros and Meyers seem to have lucked out as X-rays on the outfielder were negative. All indications are that Meyers' hand is perfectly fine and he should be ready for Opening Day.
Astros News: Jake Meyers avoids major injury after HBP
Given how hard pitchers throw these days, getting hit on the hand has resulted in many a broken bones in recent years. There is still a chance that Meyers' hand gives him trouble in the coming days, but the fact his scans came back good and manager Joe Espada said Meyers could have played the next day is extremely promising.
Luckily for the Astros, outfield depth is one area of the roster that the team is not lacking at the moment. Houston only just sent Joey Loperfido back to camp and he would be a leading option in the event of an injury along with Corey Julks and Kenedy Corona. Fortunately, it doesn't appear that Meyers will miss much time -- if any at all -- and the Astros will be at full strength on Opening Day in the outfield.
As for their starting rotation, well, they have a lot more work to do there to get healthy as Justin Verlander, JP France, and Jose Urquidy all have dealt with injuries in spring training with Verlander and Urquidy expected to miss the start of the 2024 season.