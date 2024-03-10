Astros Opening Day roster projection 2.0: Top reliever absent, new starter emerging?
Opening Day is less than three weeks away.
By Drew Koch
Astros Opening Day outfield (4)
- Yordan Alvarez
- Jake Meyers
- Kyle Tucker
- Chas McCormick
For all intents and purposes, the Astros Opening Day outfield is set. Though it's probably unfair to call Yordan Alvarez an outfielder, the Houston slugger will see some time in left field. But the majority of his starts will come as the 'Stros DH. Alvarez is primed for an MVP-type season.
Alvarez's closest competition may come from one of his teammates. Kyle Tucker, who's yet to agree to contract extension, will be looking to duplicate his All-Star season from a year ago and is a sure bet to be Houston's Opening Day right fielder.
Chas McCormick will get the lion's share of the starts in left field. The 28-year-old has hit well this spring and is looking to build on an impressive 2023 campaign. McCormick owned a 133 wRC+ last season and slugged nearly .500 in 115 games.
Finally, Astros fans will have to see whether or not Jake Meyers can take that next step. Defensively, Meyers is top-notch. But the bat leaves a lot to be desired. So far this spring, Meyers has looked terrific in the batters' box. If that carries over to the regular season, Houston could have the best outfield in the game.