Astros Offense Erupts in Win Over Blue Jays
By Alec Brown
What was longer: Alek Manoah's outing or the hangtime on Yordan Alvarez' 452 foot home run on top of the flight deck in Toronto?
Houston's offense erupted for 11 runs on 19 hits, pulverizing the Blue Jays and their once star pitcher.
Jake Meyers and Yainer Diaz each did some heavy lifting in the bottom of the Astros' order. Both finished 4-5. Meyers deposited a two-run home run into the Astros bullpen in right field while Diaz added two doubles. In his last four games, Diaz is 8-14 and is making quite a case for more at-bats, be it as a catcher, DH or at first base.
Meyers raised his average to .257 and OPS to .772 while Diaz is now hitting .284 with a .786 OPS.
Kyle Tucker strung together three hits and hit four balls over 95-mph in a solid effort at the plate, going deep once.
The two biggest swings of the day belonged to a lineup staple and one still making a name for himself in the bigs.
In the top of the first inning, Corey Julks came to the plate with the Astros already leading 2-0 and with the bases loaded. Julks turned on a first-pitch fastball and pulled it into the left field seats, blowing the game wide open. Julks went 0-4 with two strikeouts the rest of the way, but his first inning Grand Slam put Toronto to bed before they even had the chance to bat for themselves.
In the top of the fourth, Yordan Alvarez added insult to injury, tacking on an insurance run with a solo shot to make it 7-1. His blast was eerily similar to his World Series-winning blast on top of the batter's eye in Game 6, traveling 452 feet at 110.2 mph and landing on top of Toronto's flight deck. The ridiculous power display came on an elevated changeup that was outside of the strike zone.
Brandon Bielak did exactly as he should have when handed a 6-0 lead in the first inning--attack hitters. Bielak picked up the win after throwing 6.2 innings of three run ball. He did allow 10 hits, but walked only one. Seth Martinez allowed a solo shot in his 1.1 innings of work and Ryne Stanek had a clean 9th inning.