Astros Obliterate Rangers in Historic Offensive Series
The Astros put on a historically dominant showing in the three-game series against the Rangers.
By Alec Brown
After trailing behind the Rangers for much of the year in the AL West, and coming off of a disappointing sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees, the Astros waltzed into Mimic Maid Park and reminded the Rangers who runs Texas.
Three games, 16 home runs and a +29 run differential later, the Astros leave having swept the Rangers and pushed them out of the final AL Wild Card spot while reclaiming first in the AL West.
After the Astros scored 27 runs in the first two games of the series, expectations were that Wednesday night's contest would be more of a pitcher's duel. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander squared off for the first time in their Hall-of-Fame careers.
JV lived up to the billing, throwing 7 innings of two-run ball. Max Scherzer couldn't hold up to his end of the bargain.
The Astros jumped Scherzer early. A two-run home run from Yordan Alvarez in the first was followed by a solo shot from Uncle Mike in the second. José Abreu blew the doors off in the third with a Grand Slam, putting the Astros ahead 7-1. Scherzer's night was done after the third.
The Astros tacked on two more home runs on the night. Abreu hit a missile down the left field line for a three-run bomb in the top of the 9th. Chas McCormick, a sub for Brantley in the 7th, went deep in his first at-bat of the game.
Houston hit five home runs in the first and third game of the series, with six in the middle game.
Over three games against their little brothers, the Astros put together 50 hits and 16 home runs. How many teams had ever done such a thing in a three-game series?
Zero.
The Astros were abysmal against the Yankees, but as they have done so many times during the Golden Era, they picked themselves off the mat, stared adversity in the face, and threw a haymaker back.
Houston is off today following their historic showing. They'll welcome the reeling Padres to Minute Maid on Friday, looking to correct their unexplained struggles at home this season.