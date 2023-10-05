Astros News: Start times for first 3 games of ALDS announced and they are not great
The ALDS gets started on Saturday. Here is when you can watch the Astros take on the Twins
By Eric Cole
With the Twins handling their business against the Blue Jays, the Houston Astros now know who they are going to be up against in the ALDS. This is not going to be an easy matchup as the Twins are playing well right now, especially their pitching staff, and Houston is just 2-4 against Minnesota in 2023.
With a couple of days left before the start of the division series, the only thing left unsettled was when the games were going to start. Well, the start times for the first three games of the ALDS have been officially set and it isn't great news for Astros fans that have to work for a living.
Astros-Twins ALDS Game Start Times
Unfortunately, the Astros play a pair of early afternoon games in Games 1 and 3 of the ALDS which is going to make it more difficult for Houston (and Twins fans for that matter) to watch the games as many of them will be heading into the end of their work days when the games start. Start getting your fake doctor's notes ready, folks.
On the plus side, Houston does get one night game in Game 2 and they avoided the truly terrible 1 PM start that the Orioles and Rangers have to deal with in the first game of their series. No other start times have been announced, but if we start to see some series splits early on, those start times will start to roll out.
Astros playoff baseball is almost here folks and while there are some concerns that fans have going into the ALDS, this is still a Houston team full of battle-tested veterans who know how to win on baseball's biggest stage. Only time will tell if they can do it once again.