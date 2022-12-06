Astros News: Six 'Stros Named to All-MLB Team
After winning 106 regular season games and a world championship, it is no surprise the Houston Astros made their presence felt on the All-MLB team. Six Astros were recipients of All-MLB honors.
Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander earned spots on the All-MLB First Team, while Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly received second team nods. All six players played a key role for the team in 2022.
Altuve earned the nod at second base after he racked up 5.1 bWAR after hitting an even .300 with 28 home runs and a .921 OPS, good for second on the team and fourth across the MLB.
Alvarez was the lone Astro to record a higher OPS, finishing with a 1.019 OPS on the back of a .306 average with 37 home runs. He led the Astros with 6.8 bWAR.
Valdez broke out for Houston in a big way en route to a top-five Cy Young finish. The co-ace went 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA and a record 25 consecutive quality starts. He was named an All-Star for the first time and finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting.
Speaking of the Cy Young, Justin Verlander bids farewell to the Astros after a historic season. He finished 18-4 with a league best 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP en route to his third American League Cy Young award.
Tucker and Pressly earned a spot on the second team for their efforts. Tucker recorded a 5.2 bWAR after hitting 30 home runs, driving in 107 and taking home the Gold Glove in right field. Pressly finished 3-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 33 saves. He posted a 0.89 WHIP and 12.1 SO/9.
The Astros led the MLB with both six total All-MLB players and four first teamers. The Dodgers were the only other team to record five.