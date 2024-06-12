Astros News: Kyle Tucker injury update, fake Trevor Bauer rumor goes viral
By Drew Koch
Kyle Tucker was on the field to celebrate the Houston Astros' 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday without his crutches. But one look at the video will show Astros fans exactly why Tucker is currently out of the lineup.
As the Astros lined up on the field to congratulate one another after a hard-fought victory over the Giants, a hobbled Tucker limped onto the field behind his teammate Chas McCormick and offered high-fives and fist bumps.
Astros News: Kyle Tucker injury update
But Tucker isn't ready to get back into the batter's box just yet. Tucker suffered a right shin contusion — which is fancy word for a bruise — after fouling a ball off his lower leg earlier this month. After a few days of rest weren't enough to cut it, the Astros made the decision to place Tucker on the 10-day IL.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic is reporting that Tucker is now using just one crutch and is hopeful to move around without them in the coming days. Obviously Tucker chose to ditch the crutches during Tuesday's on-field celebration, and that may well be a step in the right direction.
Tucker is hopeful to return to baseball activities while the Astros are on the road in the Bay Area this week. Houston has one more game against San Fran on Wednesday before heading back home on Friday for a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.
Astros News: Fake Trevor Bauer rumor goes viral
There's been a rumor circulating on social media that Trevor Bauer signed a one-year deal with the Astros. The X account "FAX Sports" oftentimes spoofs different rumored and untrue storylines and exploits them as fact. The account did just that earlier this week and sent the Houston fanbase into a frenzy.
Bauer lent credence to the false report with a social media video of him plucking an Astros hat off a department store shelf. None of this has been substantiated by a reputable source, and the Astros themselves have not announced an agreement with Bauer, and probably won't.
For now, this should be taken as a phony rumor and nothing more. Don't believe everything you read.